Spat between Cardi B, Nicki Minaj shows no signs of dying down

There seems to be no end to the feud between rappers, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. After their infamous New York Fashion Week fight that saw Cardi hurling a shoe at Minaj, the two have been quite open about their dislike for each other.

Claiming innocence on a number of things, Minaj addressed her ongoing feud with the 'I like it' singer and opened up about last month's altercation between the two during the latest episode of her radio show, Queen Radio.

"The altercation was something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper-echelon people who have their life together," Minaj said.

Responding to her comments, Cardi uploaded a 10-part Instagram video series and addressed the multiple aspects of the feud calling Minaj a "liar". In the heat of the moment, she ended up flashing Minaj's phone number to her Instagram followers.

Soon after that, Minaj took to Twitter and said, "I'll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won't. I must admit you're a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face and said you told ya, man, not to do the "no flags" video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call."

The feud between the duo started when Cardi launched a scathing attack on Minaj at Harper's Bazaar ICONS party in New York City. The fight is said to have broken out after Minaj criticised Cardi for not being a good mother.