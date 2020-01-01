Sorry Yash, but Vijay Deverakonda wants to take over KGF: 3

Popular for his roles as a romantic angry young hero, Vijay Deverakonda has gained fame for his role in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy, a movie that was in talks throughout 2019. The actor, now, expressed his desire to be part of KGF: 3.

Starring Yash in the lead role, KGF became a popular franchise film and is set for the second installment release. Before the movie's release or full-fledged promotions, Vijay Deverakonda stated that we would make 'KGF 3 secret plan with director Prashant Neel'.

At an awards show, when asked about one thing Vijay Deverakonda would love to steal from Yash, the actor mentioned KGF director Prashant Neel. He further jokingly stated, "I can make KGF 3 secret plan with him."

KGF: 2 makers have been releasing new posters and looks from the movie. This time the film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Yash had supported Vijay Deverakonda's tour for Dear Comrade, which is when the bond between them became public. Vijay, soon going to be seen in World Famous Lover, had confessed he was blown away by Yash's KGF.