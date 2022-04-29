Singer Jay Singh comments on the soaring upswing in the Punjabi Music Industry

How many of you like the quirky Punjabi songs? They are so zippy and relatable that no man can overlook their existence. Tell us; don’t you start shaking your legs to the songs of dominating Punjab singers like Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh? Wait! How can we miss out on Jay Singh? The singer whose music gives us happy-go-lucky vibes!!

It’s been close to a decade since Jay Singh has been a part of the music industry, especially Punjab's music industry. Aren’t you excited to know why this regional music is so much loved? From his worm's-eye view, singer Jay Singh feeds our agitation.

The singer believes that peppy Punjabi music follows the lead of a super-chirpy background score. The music fills your mind with energy and passes the waves of vitality when you're bored. While talking about soft songs, Jay Singh says, "People listen to this genre because they find the lyrics relatable. The language barrier doesn’t stand for long when you infer the emotions and relate to the singer."

We know that everyone screamed "yes" as Jay Singh deciphers our bond with Punjabi music. The singer has a slew of Punjabi hits that we can't stop listening to on repeat and vibing to for hours.

Jay Singh also understands that the rise of social media platforms has boosted the growth of this regional music. Moreover, Punjabi songs are usually made for young people. Pick any of Jay's music and listen to it. You will realise what we are indicating. The singer has mostly made party, romantic, and breakup songs. All of these are in Punjabi and have made it onto the playlists of thousands of people.

The singer is known for his versatility and euphonic voice. Having the craze for music in his genes, Jay Singh has spent multiple years of his life strengthening his vocal cords. We are optimistic that, just like other Punjabi singers, Jay Singh will too overwhelm the music industry very soon.

(Sponsored Feature)