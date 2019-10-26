'Sarileru Neekevvaru' posters: Mahesh Babu and 'lady Amitabh Bachchan' Vijayashanthi's classy looks make Diwali special

Mahesh Babu's movie Sarileru Neekevvaru has been buzzing all over the internet for a very specific reason. The movie marks the comeback of film actress-turned-politician Vijayashanthi. She returns to the big screen after a gap of 13 years. She was last seen in Prabhudheva starrer Naayudamma, which released in 2006.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru previously released Vijayashanthi's poster from the movie and fans couldn't get more excited for the Diwali gift. However there was more in the kitty. Mahesh Babu's look too was unveiled within a few hours, and the look got the internet buzzing with equal attention.

In his first look from Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu can be seen riding Royal Enfield. Interestingly, the same pose has been tried and tested many time. While Katrina Kaif did it in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor also used the bike for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh respectively.

Here are the looks:

Sarileru Neekevvaru releases on January 12, 2020. Interestingly the posters were unveiled around the same time when Rajinikanth's Darbar poster was revealed. The movie, too will release, on January 14, 2020, which happens to be the occasion of Pongal.