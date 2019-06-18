Sanjay Dutt shares motion poster of his first Marathi production 'Baba', dedicates it to his father Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi production 'Baba' to father Sunil Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production Baba and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt. The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media.

"Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad," Sanjay wrote.

The actor also announced that the film, directed by Raj Gupta, will hit the theatres on August 2. The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and is based on father-son relationship.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has begun shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the film.

Sanjay also has movies like Panipat, Shamshera, and Prasthanam up his sleeve. He was last seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank which failed to impress the audience.