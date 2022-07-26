Search icon
Sana Khan opens up on quitting film industry, says 'could see myself in grave'

Former Bollywood and television actress Sana Khan worked in several films including Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Former Bollywood and television actress Sara Khan opened up on why she left the entertainment industry despite being one of the most successful actresses. Sana talked about how she suffered from anxiety and depression.

For the unversed, Sana Khan has worked in several films including Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. She was also one of the top contestants on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 6. However, she left the industry in 2020 and got married to Mufti Anas in 2020. Recently, the couple performed Hajj and returned to Mumbai.

In a new video, the actress can be heard saying, “In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through his signs.”

While speaking about how everything changed in her life, Sana said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”

While quitting showbiz, Sana penned a prolonged note which read as "I am at an important juncture in my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, a thought has kept me occupied. I have been wondering, does one take birth only to earn wealth and fame for oneself? Isn't it a moral responsibility of humans to serve or support those who are helpless or needy? Shouldn't people think about what will happen to them in the after-life since one can die at any given time?"

 

