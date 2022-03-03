‘Rula Deti Hai’: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra’s chemistry in song about heartbreak is unmissable - WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's song 'Rule Deti Hai' is finally out after a long wait, and it's all about love.

Tejasswi and Karan's unsmiling faces portray the tension between them, as did the music label Desi Music Factory's poster. Given that they won hearts during 'Bigg Boss Season 15,' 'Rula Deti Hai' is their debut collaboration.

'Rula Deti Hai,' a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa, is rendered in the beautiful voice of Yasser Desai, authored by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal.

The video opens with a sunset scene, with Karan recalling his incredible moments with Tejasswi Prakash. He can be seen sitting with his buddies for a few drinks a few seconds later, but his expressions betray how much he misses his ex-girlfriend.

Watch the song’s official video here-

Talking about the song, Tejasswi Prakash wrote on an Instagram post” #Ruladetihai is always gonna be very very special song to me & to my heart I really want you guys to watch it ‘ feel the emotions & comment & say will be waiting for all feedback.”

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash is now working on Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6,' and Karan Kundrra has been cast as the new jailor in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp.'

The duo is frequently seen on dates together, and their sweet remarks on each other's posts make followers happy. The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15' was Tejasswi Prakash, and the runner-up was Karan Kundrra.