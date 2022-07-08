RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela opens up on not having children

Ram Charan/Instagram

At the 17th ATA Convention, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela spoke with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Upasana spoke with him about having children and the three Rs during their conversation. Relationship, reproduction, and role in life are all abbreviated as RRR. She also let Sadhguru know that her marriage to Ram Charan has lasted for ten years.

When asked about the relationship, Sadhguru responded that it was not his place to interfere with her "relationship thing." Despite being healthy and capable of procreation, the spiritual teacher said that he will give Upasana a world-class gift if she chooses not to have children.

“Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce,” said Sadhguru.

To this, Upasana said, “I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon”, to which Sadhguru replied, “I’ve spoken to many such mothers-in-law.”

Upasana has shared glimpses from her meeting with Sadhguru with the caption, “An absolute honour to be in conversation with the Mystic. Sadhguru was amazing as usual, every topic made so much sense. Truly practical considering the circumstances the world is facing today. A must watch! Sadhguru - Thatha’s not letting me accept your award.”

According to News18, in many interviews and media interactions, Upasana Kamineni has spoken about having kids. She once said, “I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be some time soon. It’s nice that there is so much speculation about our child even before he/she is conceived, let alone born! Friends have called me asking to let them know when I am pregnant so they can launch a birthing line for us.”