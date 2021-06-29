'RRR' makers share new poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli nears shoot completion

Just before July starts, the makers of 'RRR' gave an interesting update about SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The shoot of the film has nearly wrapped and only two songs are yet to be shot. Moreover, the makers also revealed that the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have completed their dubbing for 'RRR' in two languages and will soon be completing the rest of them in the coming days.

The official social media pages of 'RRR' shared a new poster of the film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the new still, Tarak is seen riding a motorbike while Ram is sitting behind him. The poster was shared with a caption stating, "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for two languages and will wind up the rest soon."

A fictional take on the lives of celebrated Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, 'RRR' has been shot across locations in Hyderabad, where massive sets have been erected to take the audience to another era. Simultaneous post-production of the film has begun too.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris amongst others, the film has been progressing with COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of all the members on the sets.

'RRR; is set for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada amongst many other languages. Produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner, the film has been produced on a massive budget of â‚¹450 crores.

The much-awaited film will hit the screens worldwide on October 13, 2021 subject to COVID-19 circumstances.