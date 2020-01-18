'RRR': Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film by SS Rajamouli gets a new release date

SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial RRR is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian Cinema. The film is a period drama and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Moreover, Alia Bhatt has been paired opposite Ram in the film. RRR was all set to hit the screens on July 30, 2020. The shooting of the film has been taking place in full swing and many international artists have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Now as per reports RRR will not be releasing in July and has been pushed further. Yes, the film is likely to hit the screens in October this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted in a cryptic way stating, "#Xclusiv: Guess this one... The big film - being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India - will have a new release date... According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020."

While Komal Nahta tweeted, "Sources have confirmed that S.S Rajamouli's #RRR will now release in October 2020."

Check it out below:

Apart from Jr NTR, Ram and Alia, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film also has Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody playing important characters.

Earlier Daisy Edgar Jones was supposed to play the part but had to opt-out. Talking about it, she had said, "RRR: Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it’s such a great character, I hope whenever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best."