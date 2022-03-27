RRR budget is Rs 100 crore more than that of Baahubali 2, know details

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR shows no signs of slowing down as trade professionals expect that it will perform spectacularly in the following days. On day one, the film grossed a stunning Rs 236 crores (gross).

Meanwhile, fans want to know the budget of this film. According to Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani, the budget for the film is Rs 336 crore. According to Hindustan Times, this amount excluded cast and crew’s salary and it exceeds Baahubali: The Conclusion by Rs 100 crores. For the unversed, Baahubali: The Conclusion was the last movie that was directed by SS Rajamouli. Also Read: RRR box office day 2: SS Rajamouli's film set to smash new records

RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. While speaking to Indian Express, Perni Nani had said, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent ₹336 crores on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the chief minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices.”

According to the report, the government allowed cinema halls to charge Rs 75 extra per ticket. As per Hindustan Times, Baahubali: The Conclusion had an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore. Lead actor Prabhas charged Rs 25 crore, Rana Daggubati ₹15 crores. SS Rajamouli took Rs 28 crore, as per Times Now Report.

As per a Times Now report, SS Rajamouli was paid ₹28 crores.

When it comes to RRR, the film has gotten off to a great start, with audiences applauding Rajamouli's vision as well as the key actors' performances. The film has had a strong start not only in India but also in other nations. In the United States, the film's Thursday previews pulled in more than Rs 26 crores. The film had grossed Rs 100 crores on day one in India across all languages, with the Hindi belt adding about Rs 15 crores.

Mahesh Babu hailed Rajamouli as a master storyteller and praised the rich visuals backed by strong emotions. Mahesh tweeted, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!"