Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj making most of their honeymoon in latest photo

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been making the most of their honeymoon and their latest photo is proof of that. The couple, who got married in August, were now seen sunbathing as they posed for the now-viral picture.

Rana was seen in a sleeveless t-shirt, while Miheeka wore a floral top with denims. Rana used shades in the picture and Bajaj gave it a skip. They clicked the picture from a lower angle, thus giving a view of the clear sky above them.

It is the first time that Miheeka posted a picture with Rana since their wedding. She captioned the image, "Just because." Soon after the pic dropped, fans left comments like cute and favourite couple.

See the picture here:

While it is still unclear about where Rana and Miheeka are honeymooning, the former had told Neha Dhupia on her show 'No Filter Neha' that he would love to go to Amsterdam. "If it were not for this, then I would have been in in Amsterdam... I like art," he had said.

Rana and Miheeka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 10. Only 30 people could attend his wedding, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The couple got engaged on May 21 (during the lockdown) which was also their way of making the relationship official.