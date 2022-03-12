'Radhe Shyam' box office earning day 1: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer grosses 79 CR, check out Hindi's collection

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love-drama 'Radhe Shyam' fulfils the expectations and strikes a magnificent figure on day 1. As per the trade analysts, the film has grossed 79 crores worldwide on Friday, and this has made the film the highest day 1 grosser post-pandemic. Pooja shared her happiness about the film's opening on her social media, and tweeted, "#RadheShyam ruling the Boxoffice, thankyou for making the Highest Grosser film Post Pandemic with 79cr!

The Hindi version of the film earned 4.5 crores and going by the actor's following, the collection is considered low. Prabhas has a fan base in the Hindi belt too, and his previous movie 'Saaho' opened around 20 crores. This certifies the fact that collections are not up to the mark. 'Radhe Shyam' has been released with 100% occupancy, and many trade analysts expected the film to open around 10-15 crores. The mixed response of the film has affected the collection, and it seems like the Hindi version of the film won't score an excellent weekend.

However, the film has opened strongly in Australia with 1.14 crores. 'Radhe Shyam' has already crossed the $1 Million dollars mark in the USA, making Prabhas' fourth film to touch the milestone after Bahubali, Bahubali 2, and Saaho.

'Radhe Shyam' revolves around palmist Vikramaditya and his attempt to save Dr Prena. The film is touted as the war between love and destiny. The film had opened with mixed-to-negative responses from critics, as they found the writing and narrative dull. Although the cinematography and visuals have been applauded, many couldn't find the story convincing or entertaining enough.

Going by the trend, it seems like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will get benefited from Radhe Shyam's average collection, especially in the Hindi belt, North India.