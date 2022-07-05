Pixoury, all set to release an original single named ‘Share Kiya’

Learning new skills is not merely a trend but an instrument to keep up with the ever-changing world. Improving knowledge about skills that enhance the existing work pays dividends in all areas of life. It boosts confidence and serves in developing the career.

Similarly, Hrishiraj Sugre aka Pixoury says, he learned graphic designing by watching YouTube videos and understood that it is easier than ever to learn a new skill in the world of internet. This confidence helped him to step into the field of songwriting. after tasting success in the field of vector art and animation of Bollywood songs, Hrishiraj said he always wondered how is a song written and composed. The fascination of creating a song lead him to write a song for his own page.

Hrishiraj is all set to release his first song ‘Share Kiya’ in July, 2022. With ‘Share Kiya’ Hrishiraj is debuting as a songwriter and this will be the first song released by Pixoury. Ahead of the release, the artist on Monday unveiled the title and theme of the song. While talking about the theme of the song, the 28-year-old told, ‘It will be based on how Pixoury as a page helps people in connecting with each other’.

He added, many people have got back together with their partners by sharing Pixoury reels. The song will be a story of one such couple and will be released on all the leading platforms. The song will be composed and sung by independent artists and their names are yet to be announced. Adding to this, Hrishiraj promised that the video will have Pixoury’s signature style to it.

Meanwhile, the artist is nervous as it is his first song. “Self learning graphic design was difficult but writing a song without having any experience in the field was even more difficult,” says Hrishiraj. Soon, we will se a Pixoury reel with Pixoury’s own original music.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.