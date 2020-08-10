'Phantom' first look: Kichcha Sudeep as 'Vikranth Rona' in much-awaited film looks powerful

Kichcha Sudeep had recently resumed shooting for his much-awaited film Phantom. Kichcha had earlier a glimpse from the film and now his first look from the film is out. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Vikranth Rona in the film and the first look is powerful. Anup Bhandari took to Twitter to give a small introduction to Vikranth Rona. He then shared the first look.

Kiccha Sudeep also shared the poster on his Twitter handle. Anup Bhandari wrote, "Here's a little introduction to #VikranthRona's character! Poster will be shared in the next tweet! @WorldofPhantom - The official twitter handle for #Phantom @KicchaSudeep @shaliniartss #VikranthRonaFirstLook."

For the uninformed, it was just recently that Kichcha had shared video glimpse from the sets of Phantom as he couldn't contain his excitement as he resumed the shoot. He wrote, "Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was in an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here i am..... being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again. #PhantomBegins."

The video shows Kichcha with a man and a little girl are travelling by boat. They emerge from shadows and we can see a flaming torch coming to life and along with that the characters. Have a look here.

Speaking about the film, Phantom is being helmed by Anup Bhandari. The shooting of Phantom began at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on July 16. Its first schedule had taken place in March. The film is being produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner, Shalini Artss.