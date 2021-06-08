Pearl V Puri case: Victim's mother Ekta Sharma finally breaks her silence, Divya Khosla Kumar responds

After popular TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested last week for allegedly raping a minor, the TV industry has been in a frenzy. The alleged incident took place on the sets of the show ‘Bepanah Pyaar in 2019’. The victim who is a minor used to visit the sets of the show along with her mother, Ekta Sharma, who was a part of the cast. A host of celebrities including Ekta Kapoor and Nia Sharma among others have extended their support to Pearl.

On Monday (June 7), Divya Khosla Kumar in a long extended note on Instagram claimed that Pearl is innocent and questioned the Ekta over her silence on the matter. Later in the day, Ekta took to her social media to break her silence.

In a long post, Ekta wrote, “A lot of people are calling and asking me to come to the media and speak. My silence should not be construed as my weakness. My respect and faith in the judiciary has made me take this step. Many people have choose to ridicule me and my daughter in public which is not permissible by law. Publicising a victims name in public is a offence. I choose to remain silent as I am not the complainant in the case. Whatever is true shall come out. The matter is subjudiced and hence I am not speaking to anyone as the custody case is pending in the Highcourt and it’s my earnest request to all that please don’t make a mockery of the legal system as I have given my statement to the concern authorities. Let the truth prevail,” she wrote.

Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl had recently teamed up for the music video, ‘Teri Aankhon Me’. Replying to Ekta’s post, she commented, “Pearl lost his father recently , his mother is a cancer patient... she has no one to help her .. she has been calling me repeatedly crying .... He has been put behind bars in a rape case under such strong sections that their is no bail ... High court is closed due to Covid & holidays .... in the meantime if something happens to Pearls mother who should we hold responsible ???? Coz the law will take its own time .... U have enough time on hand but a senior citizen suffering from cancer .... Do you realise the sensitivity of the whole case ?”

Also read Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Nia Sharma spar on Twitter over Pearl V Puri case

Divya on Tuesday took to her Instagram and demanded bail for Pearl. She gave reasons for why she is supporting the actor and believes he should be at least given a chance to prove his innocence.

Also read Pearl V Puri case: Twitterati divided over allegations against actor

Kumar on Monday in her post had said that Pearl is being framed by the father of minor who is fighting a custody battle with Ekta and has used Pearl in the case for his gain. Check out her post here:

Pearl V Puri was arrested on June 4 was allegedly raping a minor in 2019. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and he is in 14-days judicial custody.