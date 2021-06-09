'Paani Paani' song out: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez recreate 'Genda Phool' chemistry

Last year, Jacqueline and Badshah created magic with their song ‘Genda Phool’ which became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world.

The dynamic trio Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill, who have collaborated with each other for many chartbusters, is back again with their latest music video, 'Paani Paani'.

The Saregama original track which released today (June 9), has a scorcher of a music video set in the beautifully rustic city of Jaisalmer, featuring some crackling chemistry between Jacqueline and Badshah. The peppy track has been written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Badshah has always experimented with new sounds and celebrating the varied landscape of India and its deep-rooted folk cultures and dances which face the fear of being forgotten from popular culture. With 'Paani Paani', Badshah refreshes the soundscape with the romance of the strings of the Rajasthani Rawanhatta and the Kalbeliya Folk Dance.

While this is Jacqueline's second collaboration with Badshah, this song will be Badshah and Astha Gill's fourth song together. The two have earlier worked on songs such as 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz' and 'Heartless'.

Jacqueline recently entertained viewers with her dancing skills with her special appearance in the song ‘Dil De Diya’ from Salman Khan’s movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The actor has a number of films in her kitty and will be next seen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Attack’, ‘Cirkus', and ‘Ram Setu’.