Noted Malayalam villain Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack, Dileep pays tribute

Kazan Khan

Kazan Khan, actor best known for his antagoinistic roles in Malayalam cinema, has passed away. The actor, who spent three decades playing a variety of roles in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, died reportedly after suffering a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by film producer and production controller NM Badusha in a Facebook post.

On Monday night, Badusha took to Facebook and shared Kazan Khan’s picture, adding in Malayalam: “Famous villain actor Kazan Khan died of heart attack. He has acted in many films including CID Musa, Varna Pakittu... Condolences.” Other details about the actor’s death and information about his funeral are awaited.

Actor Dileep was among the first of the mainstream stars to pay tribute to his former co-actor. He shared a picture of the late actor on Facebook and wrote ‘hearty condolences’.

Kazan Khan began his acting career in 1992 with the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu. He made his Malayalam debut the following year with Gandharvam. But it wasn’t until his appearance as the villain Vikram Paramanand Ghorpade in Mammootty-starrer The King (1995) that he truly broke through. He went on to play several negative roles in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, while also making occasional appearanes in Kannada films. He was last seen on screen in 2015.