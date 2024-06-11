Noor Malabika Das's mother breaks her silence on actress' reported suicide: 'She wasn't...'

Noor Malabika Das' family claimed that she was not satisfied with her achievements.

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who featured in the 2023 web series The Trail alongside Kajol, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. Police suspected that this could be a case of suicide. According to the new report, her family said that she was battling depression.

As per The Times of India report, her paternal aunt, Arati Das, said, "She went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this. We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements which forced her to take this extreme step."

For the unversed, Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her apartment in Andheri in Mumbai the police said on Monday adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide. The body of the actor, who has featured in several web shows was recovered in a decomposed condition from her house in the Oshiwara area. She was the co-star of Kajol in the 2023 legal drama 'The Trial'.

Hailing from Assam, Das had previously worked as an air hostess. On June 8, people in her neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, following which, they informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

According to the officer of Mumbai's Oshiwara Police, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case and further investigation is underway. All Indian Cine Workers Association said the cases of suicides highlight a "serious issue" within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry.

The Association has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough investigation into the suicide case. "This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry, where reports of suicides among actors and actresses are alarmingly frequent the government must investigate the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry," the statement read.

"It is crucial that the Investigation also consider the possibility of foul play and explore the case from a potential murder angle," the statement added.

