Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: 'The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Entertainment

No more Insta memories! Selena Gomez deletes the last photo of ex-beau Justin Bieber from her Instagram page

Selena Gomez deleted the last photo of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber from her Instagram page. The photo was posted last year on the occasion of Bieber's birthday.

ANI

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

Selena Gomez deleted the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram. The picture was a birthday shout out to Bieber and was posted last year.

"March 1, 1994 someone I knew that happens to be super cool was born. Boom" she wrote in the caption in the caption. The picture featured the 'can't get enough' singer balancing a photographed of Bieber on her nose, People reported.

Bieber and Gomez dated on-and-off for about three years but broke up in 2014. They reconciled later in November 2017 when they were spotted kissing at one of his hockey games. A few months later in March 2018, they decided to take a break from each other for a while.

However, not long after that, Bieber was spotted hanging out with his new ladylove Hailey Baldwin. The two secretly got married at a New York City courthouse in September last year.

Bieber and Baldwin are set to tie the knot for the second time in a ceremony in front of their friends and families.

