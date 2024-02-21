Nikhil Siddhartha, wife Pallavi Varma blessed with a baby boy; actor's first photo with newborn goes viral

Nikhil Siddhartha, who achieved pan-India fame with the 2022 mystery adventure blockbuster film Karthikeya 2, welcomed his first child with his wife Pallavi Varma on Wednesday.

Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Pallavi Varma have become proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday, Februray 21. The couple, who had tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony on May 14, 2020 due to the pandemic, welcomed their first child at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Nikhil, who achieved pan-India fame with the 2022 mystery adventure film Karthikeya 2, was also seen kissing his newborn in the photo, which went viral on social media. The photo was shared by the production company Abhishek Agarwal Arts that produced the 2022 blockbuster.

Sharing the good news on X (formerly known as Twitter), the production company Abhishek Agarwal Arts wrote, "Congratulations to @actor_Nikhil Garu and Pallavi Garu on being blessed with a baby boy (red heart emoji) This bundle of joy will bring more happiness to your lives."

Fans congratulated the couple in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "@actor_Nikhil Congratulations, bro, on the arrival of your baby boy! Wishing you and your family a lifetime of joy, love, and cherished moments with your precious little one. So happy for you! Hare Krishna", another added, "Congratulations Nikhil Anna and both of you, Welcome to the new world boy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil will next be seen in the historical actioner Swayambhu in which he plays a fierce warrior. The film is being directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Swayambhu is being planned to release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

The actor will also reunite with his Karthikeya 2 co-star Anupam Kher for a pan-India patriotic film The India House: Jai Mata Di. Ram Vamsi Krishna will direct the film, which will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Ram Charan and Vikram Reddy under their new banner V Mega Pictures.



