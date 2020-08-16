Headlines

New mom Sophie Turner addresses birthday boy Joe Jonas as 'baby daddy'

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram page and wished husband and singer Joe Jonas on his birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

Singer Joe Jonas rang in his birthday on August 15 and social media pages were flooded with wishes for him. A part of Jonas Brothers, the popular singer embraced parenthood with wife and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. They are proud parents of a baby girl, however, the couple hasn't made the official announcement yet. A while back, to wish Joe on his birthday, Sophie took to her Instagram page.

The Dark Phoenix posted a black and white photo with Joe taken from an event. In the photo, Joe is seen sporting a handsome look wearing a white vest and a black jacket. While Sophie donned a white outfit. She captioned the photo by addressing Joe as 'baby daddy' for the very first time. It read as "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy."

Meanwhile, Sophie gave birth to a girl on July 22, 2020, and they name her Willa. Their representatives released a statement stating, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby. They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

While a source told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

Joe and Sophie had dual wedding ceremonies in 2019 including a whirlwind one at Las Vegas. Soon after that, they hosted a private wedding ceremony in France.

