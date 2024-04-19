Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Israel-Iran news live: Israel conducts air strike in Iran in retaliation to missile attack, says report

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Richest queens of all time

7 healthy foods for lowering bad cholesterol

10 highest-paid television actors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Neeru Bajwa opens up on one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Neeru Bajwa (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Neeru Bajwa is one of the most popular names in Punjabi film industry. The actress is all set to entertain the audience once again with her upcoming movie Shayar and is currently busy promoting the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks. 

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked about the one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks, Neeru Bajwa said, "Professionalism. We have a lot of work to do on ourselves as well. I love my industry, and I love the people so much, but until we are professional, we are not going anywhere. We need to grow much more.”

In the same interview, the actress also talked about her upcoming movie Shayar and said, "It is a beautiful love story and I’m so blessed to be a part of it. I was watching the film on my lunch break and I couldn’t get out of their love story. I was stuck there and was so immersed in their love." The actress further heaped praise on his co-star and said, "I think he resonated with the character and he really connected with it. You won’t see him in the film, you’ll just be disconnected from him and you’ll see the character."

Shayar is a romantic drama written by Jagdeep Singh Warring and directed by Uday Pratap Singh. Apart from Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj, the film also stars Kewal Dhaliwal, Bunty Bains, Yograj Singh, Sukhi Chahal, and Rupinder Rupi among others in key roles. The film has finally hit the theatres today (April 19). Not only this, the actress also has Jatt & Juliet 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the comedy-drama film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 28, 2024. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 16.63 cr voters, 102 seats, over 1600 candidates in fray as polling begins for phase 1 today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement