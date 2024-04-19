Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Neeru Bajwa opens up on one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks.

Neeru Bajwa is one of the most popular names in Punjabi film industry. The actress is all set to entertain the audience once again with her upcoming movie Shayar and is currently busy promoting the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks.

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked about the one thing that the Punjabi film industry lacks, Neeru Bajwa said, "Professionalism. We have a lot of work to do on ourselves as well. I love my industry, and I love the people so much, but until we are professional, we are not going anywhere. We need to grow much more.”

In the same interview, the actress also talked about her upcoming movie Shayar and said, "It is a beautiful love story and I’m so blessed to be a part of it. I was watching the film on my lunch break and I couldn’t get out of their love story. I was stuck there and was so immersed in their love." The actress further heaped praise on his co-star and said, "I think he resonated with the character and he really connected with it. You won’t see him in the film, you’ll just be disconnected from him and you’ll see the character."

Shayar is a romantic drama written by Jagdeep Singh Warring and directed by Uday Pratap Singh. Apart from Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj, the film also stars Kewal Dhaliwal, Bunty Bains, Yograj Singh, Sukhi Chahal, and Rupinder Rupi among others in key roles. The film has finally hit the theatres today (April 19). Not only this, the actress also has Jatt & Juliet 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the comedy-drama film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 28, 2024.

