'Go away COVID-19, it's about time': Namrata Shirodkar on sharing priceless throwback photo of Mahesh Babu, kids

Namrata Shirodkar, the former model and actor married Telugu star Mahesh Babu in 2005 and were blessed with two beautiful children later - son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On Thursday, the 'Vaastav' actor shared a throwback family photo remembering the fun they had on one of their trips and expressed how eager she is to see things go back to normal.

Namrata very often shares old photographs with her followers and keeps them connected. She recently posted an adorable photo in which her husband Mahesh Babu has held Sitara in his arms and his son Gautam can be seen hugging him. The trio looked drenched in happiness while laughing and enjoying the moment. She captioned it as "Turning back the clock!!! Rewind mode on… need all those days back and how!!! #goawaycovid19... it's about time..."

Fans took to the comment section in awe of the family and showered the picture with lots of love.

As far as their contribution to COVID-19 relief is concerned Mahesh Babu has been conducting vaccination drive through his foundation and Andhra Hospitals. On, June 8, the seven-day COVID-19 vaccination drive had completed in Burripalem, Andhra Pradesh. Namrata took to Instagram to share some pictures of people getting their Covid-19 vaccination.

She wrote, "Completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can’t be happier to have got our village vaccinated. Thank you @urstrulymahesh, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it! Vaccination is the need of the hour. Please #GetVaccinated as soon as you can. #BurripalemGetsVaccinated."