My thoughts seek liberty in lyrics I write: Rav Hanjra

Ravneet Singh, better known as Rav Hanjra, started his career as a lyricist in Akay’s Jordan song in the year 2016. He has written the lyrics of several songs which include Salute By Nirvair Pannu, Vigad Gaya by Gippy Grewal, Do You Mind By Gitaz Bindrakhia, High End by Diljit Dosanjh, Weekend By Ranjit Bawa, etc.

“My thoughts are a maze of unsaid verses and metaphors seeking a home in all those rhythmic lyrics that I write”, says Rav about his career as a lyricist.

Recently, Rav Hanjra has written the lyrics of the Song – Defend which is sung by Jordan Sandhu. It is a very peppy song with catchy beats and amazing lyrics. The song was a super hit and it has crossed 1.5 Million views in a day and 5+ Million views in a week. The song was loved by plenty of renowned celebrities from the Industry which includes Guru Randhawa, Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma, Gurj Sidhu, Karan Aujla, etc.

Chasing goals wasn’t a cakewalk, ever since he was a kid he figured out that success doesn’t have a shortcut, it is filled with exciting and shocking twists and turns. If you stay adamant and work harder then what you aspire will tread by itself into your life. You just have to keep going on even if the

situations are not as per what you desire. While talking about his future projects, Rav says that he is working with Gippy Grewal, Gurj Sidhu, and Parmesh Verma.

Rav Hanjra talks about his inspiration to write songs that he was awestruck by nature as nature has a beautiful pattern to vividly portray things like art and penning them into verses motivated him to establish his career as a lyricist in the Music Industry. He endeavours to discover more and more hues of life and give forth life to them in the lyrics that he inks. He wants to produce Punjabi songs by collaborating with musical artists and present them on an International Platform.

