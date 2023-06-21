Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Munawar Faruqui performs in Mumbai's musical concert on World Music Day, calls it 'very special moment' for him

On the occasion of World Music Day, Munawar Faruqui will host his first musical concert in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui performs in Mumbai's musical concert on World Music Day, calls it 'very special moment' for him
A still of Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian, and reality show winner, Munawar Faruqui is currently making headlines for his debut album Madari. The latest album has even established Munawar as a singer and he has earned space for himself in the Indian music scene. Munawar is now gearing up for his first-ever performance as a singer at an upcoming event in Mumbai. 

This being musician’s first-ever one-of-a-kind performance where he will be crooning songs of Madar for audiences and fellow creators, it has already become all the more special. The event will take place today, Wednesday, June 21, at Dublin Square, Phoneix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai. Munawar's concert will happen on the occasion of World Music Day world across. 

Talking about his upcoming performance, Munawar said, “There is always a first time to everything and it’s going to be my first performance as a singer which happily coincides with the occasion of World Music Day. The energy and the zest behind every performance of mine will always be the same and this is a very special moment for me that I want to cherish forever. I’m looking forward to performing some tracks from my album Madari and I hope the audience enjoys it.” 

Speaking of his album, In association with Warner Music India, Madari is written by Munawar. The main album has a total of 8 songs that have left his fans impressed. Last year, Munawar became the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. After Lock Upp, it was reported that Munawar was also approached for Salman Khan's ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, as per a few media reports, Munawar rejected the proposal, as he want to participate in the television version of the show. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.