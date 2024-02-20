Twitter
Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

A key figure in 'One8 Select,' Virat Kohli's brand, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's contributions have been invaluable to the brand's success.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday evening. The couple revealed their son was born on February 15 and they've named him Akaay. The couple shared identical posts on social media that read: "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

Virat's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra reacted to the baby announcement post and commented, "Blessed happiness bliss gratitude".

In this article, let us talk about Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who has been quite an inspiration to him and had a major influence on Virat Kohli's early years.

Virat Kohli's love affair with cricket started long ago during his formative years, and it was during his school days when Bhawna Kohli Dhingra played a vital role in nurturing and supporting his cricketing talent.

Hailing from Delhi, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra pursued her schooling at Hansraj Model School and later completed her graduation from Daulat Ram College. She is married to businessman Sanjay Dhingra and is blessed with two children, Mehak and Ayush.

A key figure in 'One8 Select,' Virat Kohli's brand, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's contributions have been invaluable to the brand's success.

Her strong bond with sister-in-law Anushka Sharma is evident, as she warmly welcomed Anushka into the family after the couple's wedding. Sharing her sentiments, she wrote, "FINALLY ANUSHKA WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Veer ji vyon chalya Ral Mil khushiyan manaiye."

Bhawna is an active Instagram user and frequently shares cherished childhood memories of her, Virat, and their brother Vikas Kohli. From nostalgic photographs of a young Virat cutting his birthday cake to early glimpses of his cricketing journey, Bhawna's affectionate posts reflect her profound admiration for her brother.

After Virat Kohli's remarkable performance during the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, where he scored a century, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to Instagram to express her pride and appreciation for her brother. Her heartfelt words conveyed her deep admiration for Virat's dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion for the sport, underscoring the family's immense pride in his remarkable achievements.

