Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne gets married secretly, makes grand announcement on Facebook

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne was still gathering praises for his Malayalam release 'June' and he made a grand annoucement. After tying the knot secretly, Sunny announced his marriage to fans via Facebook. He wrote, "Jus got married" and added a smile emoticon to the post.

Sunny Wayne got married in Guruvayoor temple in Kerala today morning at 6 am, states TheNewsMinute. He tied the knot with Kozhikode native and founder of Kshetra dance school in Kochi, Renjini Kunju. According to the portal, the wedding was a private affair and only close family members and friends were witness to it.

See their wedding photo here:

In the photo, Sunny can be seen donning the traditional veshti and a Tulsi garland. Meanwhile his wife was dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree. The report further goes on to state that the couple would host a reception ceremony in Kochi for industry friends and the family soon.

In fact, 'Premam' actor Nivin Pauly also wished the couple a happy married life on his Twitter handle after Sunny Wayne, whose real name is Sujith Unnikrishnan, made the relationship official. "Happy Married life Sunny kutta and Renjini! Stay blessed," Nivin tweeted.

Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019

Sunny Wayne is known for his comic roles. Apart from his impactful cameo in Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'June', Wayne's role as the antagonist in Nivin-Mohanlal starrer superhit 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' earned him a lot of praises. He will soon be seen in 'Zam Zam', which is the Malayalam remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen'.