Liger: Netizens criticise Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s song for using 'rape scene' dialogue in lyrics

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s song Aafat from their upcoming film has been slammed by social media users because of its lyrics. The dialogues like ‘Bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chod do’ and ‘Jawani teri aafat’ grabbed everyone’s attention for the wrong reasons.

The lyrics of the song didn’t go well with the viewers who took to social media and criticised Aafat. One of them wrote, “#Liger songs lyrics #Aafat uses 70's rape sequence dialogue in fun way and #AkdiPakdi using child's vocals for singing F ( F..K) word.. I am the only one who found this problematic.”

#Liger songs lyrics

#Aafat uses 70's rape sequence dialogue in fun way and #AkdiPakdi using child's vocals for singing F ( F..K) word..

I am the only one who found this problematic — Neha Khullar (@Npunjabibyheart) August 18, 2022

This Aafat is such a slappable song! — Dev kinda Ved (@suhansidh) August 14, 2022

Another said, “Another said, “First there was "oo antava" and now there is literal "aafat" . I appreciate their work in demolishing current Bollywood/"expanding it". But some are also pushing degenerate songs which used to only be in adult grade movies. Hope they remove this song or it gets censored.”

First there was "oo antava" and now there is literal "aafat" . I appreciate their work in demolishing current Bollywood/"expanding it". But some are also pushing degenerate songs which used to only be in adult grade movies. Hope they remove this song or it gets censored. — khertzgeneration (@khertzgenerati1) August 18, 2022

The third person wrote, “Jisne jisne aafat song suna hoga i can understand their mental status.”

Jisne jisne aafat song suna hoga i can understand their mental status — Ayush Kumar Gupta (@AyushKu) August 16, 2022

The fourth person mentioned, “Listened to the song #Aafat from #Liger . I mean seriously we are lost of lyrics now...”

Listened to the song #Aafat from #Liger . I mean seriously we are lost of lyrics now... — Freddy (@Freddy) August 13, 2022

The fifth one tweeted, “Recently came across this song called ‘aafat’ from liger. Excuse me what were the composers and singer thinking while creating this.. it’s disturbing.. #Liger #AAFAT.”

Recently came across this song called ‘aafat’ from liger. Excuse me what were the composers and singer thinking while creating this.. it’s disturbing.. #Liger #AAFAT — Sneha Chandra (@sneha_chandra) August 10, 2022

Accidentally happened to see aafat song



Ah music ah lyrics vaamos — @RithvikAADHF) August 11, 2022

The sixth person said, “This #Aafat song what are you even trying? @sonymusic @DharmaMovies ... Bass karo yaar itne bekaar songs mat le aao.”

This #Aafat song what are you even trying? @sonymusic @DharmaMovies ... Bass karo yaar itne bekaar songs mat le aao August 11, 2022

Liger actress Ananya recently talked about the 'cancel culture' that permeates Bollywood in a recent interview. The actor claimed that because someone is being 'Boycotted' every day, she has learned to not take things too seriously. Ananya claimed that she even questioned whether she was being boycotted as 'everyone is being cancelled.'

Laal Singh Chaddha, whose theatrical debut is scheduled for August 11, recently made headlines after some social media users called for a ‘boycott’ of the movie. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who both appear in the movie, have commented on the boycott movement surrounding it.