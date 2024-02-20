Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world on February 15.

Wishes have been pouring in for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma moments after they announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. The star couple announced the news on their respective social media accounts. The comments sections on their posts exploded instantly with messages from friends, fans and family. Kohli's elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingram, has expressed happiness over the news. Her reaction has now gone viral. Sharing the same post of her brother on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Blessed happiness bliss gratitude."