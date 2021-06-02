'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash pledges to offer assistance of Rs 1.5 crore to Kannada film industry's workers amid pandemic

South superstar Yash, who is primarily seen in Kannada films, on Tuesday pledged to provide monetary support to more than 3,000 cine artists, workers, technicians of the Sandalwood industry by crediting a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to each of their bank accounts.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement where he also mentioned that he would contribute up to Rs 1.5 crore.

Amid the second wave of COVID that hit hard and the prolonged pandemic and lockdown restrictions since last year, the Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt. Even though the lockdown was lifted in a phased manner towards the end of 2020 activities did not gain momentum to the expected levels for the Sandalwood industry. As a result, the livelihood of daily-wage workers in the film industry has been affected.

Therefore, to provide some relief to the cine workers, Yash pledged to provide monetary help.

Taking to Twitter, Yash posted a message that read, "The Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we five in, To each of the 3,000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity. I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5,000 to their personal accounts."

Yash further added that he had already spoken with the Kannada Film Union president, Sa. Ra. Govindu and the Union General Secretary Rabindranath.

"Money will be transferred once the Union gives the bank details of our artists, technicians and workers. While this may not be the ultimate solution, it is only his effort to ease the pain of the technicians who are affected due to the lockdown," he concluded.

Yash is popularly known as Rocking Star and lead actor of multilingual hit franchise 'KGF'.

Meanwhile, Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' which is ready for release has been pushed indefinitely amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Yash plays the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt plays an antagonist's role in this movie. Its ensemble cast has evoked a lot of positive response among moviegoers. This is a multilingual franchise.