Javed Akhtar reacts strongly to verdict of Bilkis Bano's case, says 'something is wrong with...'

Javed Akhtar- Bilkis Bano

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is fumed over the verdict of Bilkis Bano's case. Javed shared his strong opinion over the judgement of releasing the 11 convicts of the gang rape case and questioned the current state of society.

In his Twitter post, Javed wrote, "Those who raped a 5 month pregnant woman after killing 7 of her family including her 3 year old daughter were set free from the jail offered sweets and were garlanded. Don’t hide behind whatabouts . Think !! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society."

Here's his tweet

Those who raped a 5 month pregnant woman after killing 7 of her family including her 3 year old daughter were set free from the jail offered sweets and were garlanded . Don’t hide behind whatabouts . Think !! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 19, 2022

On August 15, 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case were released by the Gujarat government as per their remission policy, a move which led to a lot of outrage from the opposition leaders, who slammed the BJP administration in the state.

After the release of the 11 convicts who gang-raped Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots, the family of the Muslim women was left speechless and stunned, as they expressed how the government still had not given them the residence and jobs promised earlier.

The husband of Bilkis Bano on Tuesday said they were surprised after coming to know from the media about the release of all 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for her gang rape and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

For the unversed, On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed.