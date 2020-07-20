'It has become part of my personality, I love it': 'KGF' star Yash on his well-groomed beard with long hair

South superstar Yash states that his heavy beard look is a part of his personality now.

Since 2018, Kannada superstar Yash has engrossed himself K.G.F franchise. The first instalment titled K.G.F: Chapter 1 released in 2018, while K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to release this year. His look instantly became iconic and hit among the masses. His heavily bearded look with long locks made girls go weak in their knees. Yash has kept the look intact for chapter 2 and he has been sporting it from the past couple of years.

Talking about the same, Yash recently said in an interview, "It has been more than four years! The beard was an important element of my KGF look as it made my character, Rocky, look more grungy, rough and intense. But now, it has become a part of my personality and I love it. Although it requires extra effort to keep the beard well-groomed, I don't mind it at all."

The look has become a part of his personality now.

On completing his 12-year journey in the movies, Yash had shared a series of throwback photos and wrote, "Just realised its been 12yrs since Moggina Manasu released.. a film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was a beginning of not just our film career."

He added, "Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me."

Talking about, K.G.F: Chapter 2, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel and has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.