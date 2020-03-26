Inspired by Pawan Kalyan; Ram Charan donates Rs 70 lakhs to fight coronavirus; announces it via his first tweet

Earlier today, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter page and announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakhs each Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight coronavirus. He tweeted, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic." Pawan also tweeted, "I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Inspired by his uncle, Ram Charan who joined Twitter today announced that he will also be donating Rs 70 lakh to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. He tweeted, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan and the makers of RRR unveiled the motion poster of the film on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film also stars Jr NTR in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The much-awaited period drama is being helmed by SS Rajamouli and also has Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021.