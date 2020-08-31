In Pics: Celebs mourn loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at 84

Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Shukla, Tara Sutaria all took to their social media profiles and paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. The news of his demise was shared by the former president's son Abhijit Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after his medical condition declined on Monday morning and he suffered a septic shock due to lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

After his death, several celebs from the entertainment industry paid tribute to him and mourned his loss. Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Shukla, Tara Sutaria all took to their social media profiles and paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee.

Check out their posts here.









Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on this day, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

In the last medical update on Saturday, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment, had said that the former president's renal parameters had improved but that he continued to remain in a deep coma and on ventilator support. It was reported today that former president Pranab Mukherjee has passed away.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19. For the uninformed, Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Before being elected as the President, Mukherjee served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009-2012 and a senior leader of the Congress. He was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019 by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.