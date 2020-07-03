'I could be dating Justin Bieber too': Here's how Park Seo-joon had rubbished dating rumours with Park Min-young

Park Seo-Joon and Park Min-Young starred together in popular South Korean show Kimbiseoga wae geureolkka which was known for the world as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? The show aired in 2018, and since then it has been getting new fans across the globe every now and then. It is also considered as one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history. During the show, it was rumoured that Seo Joon and Min-Young were dating.

Now we got our hands on a throwback interview of Seo-joon in which he was asked about the same. Back in 2018, he had stated, "As for the overlapping fashion items, people who follow fashion trends know – those items were popular at the time. I have some products in all its colours. If it means I’m dating someone because we share the same taste in fashion, I guess that means I could be dating Justin Bieber too."

Seo-Joon who also starred in Itaewon Class had also opened up about starring in Hollywood during an interview with a popular South Korean website. He had said, "I don’t want to get ahead of myself but since an opportunity like that [Hollywood debut] could come my way as well, I think that I’ll need to always be prepared. If such an opportunity arose, I’d have no reason to refuse. Because opportunity comes to those who are prepared, I’m working on studying foreign languages."

Seo-joon starred in many popular South Korean shows which also include Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.