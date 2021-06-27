Here's what Rashmika Mandanna has to say on not getting to meet fan who travelled 900 kms

Telegu actress Rashmika Mandanna recently got to know about a fan that travelled 900 km just to see her.

Reacting to it, Rashmika tweeted saying, "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you... I really really hope to meet you one day but for now, show me love here.. I’ll be happy

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna's fan named Tripathi travelled from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka. He googled her address and also asked random people in his way for Rashmika's address. The people living in her area felt something was wrong immediately informed the police and he was sent back home. He was informed that Mandanna was away shooting in Mumbai.

On the work front, Mandanna is going to make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller 'Mission Majnu'. She recently moved into her apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

She wrote with a picture of her dog Aura "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...(I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired”.