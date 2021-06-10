Find out which 'The Family Man' actor is related to Vidya Balan

‘The Family Man’ debuted its second season on Amazon Prime on June 4. The show is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show revolves around the story of a middle-class man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. The show also features Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

Priymani, who portrays the character of Suchi Tiwari in the show is related to the very talented Vidya Balan. It is a lesser-known fact but the two are second cousins. Priyamani had spoken to BehindWoods about a decade ago in 2010 about her equation with Vidya Balan. “We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career," she said.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2012, Priyamani said that she does not want to gain momentum by latching on to Vidya's success. "I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice," she said.

"I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent," she added.

Both Priyamani and Vidya have been honoured with National Award for Best Actress. Priyamani’s performance in the 2007 film, ‘Paruthiveeran’ earned her the prestigious honour and Vidya’s work was recognised in her 2011 film, ‘The Dirty Picture’.

Priyamani, celebrated her 37th birthday last week and is basking under the glorious success of ‘The Family Man’. She kickstarted her career as a model. She has done many films and played various roles across languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Her first breakthrough on the national scene came with her dance number, 'One Two Three Four' alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2013 film ‘Chennai Express’.