Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya gets hitched to cricketer Rohit Damodaran, photos go viral

Filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaran on Monday (June 27) in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. The wedding was also graced by . Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Aishwarya is doctor while Rohit plays league level cricket for Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premiere League (TNPL). The team is owned by Rohit’s father and industrialist Damodaran. The couple’s grand wedding celebrations took place at the Welcome Hotel in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The wedding was attended by family members, close friends and select guest of Shankar.

Check out the wedding photos here:

Photo: Twitter

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

Shankar has delivered several hit films such as, Enthiran and 2.0, both starring Rajinikanth. The director is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, an action thriller called ‘Indian 2’, which is a sequel to his 1996 film ‘Indian’. The film reprises the original star cast of Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu.