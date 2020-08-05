'Father of modern Indian theatre' Ebrahim Alkazi passes away; Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin, Randeep Hooda pay condolences

Considered the father of modern Indian theatre, Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of National School of Drama (NSD) breathed his last in the capital on Tuesday. He was 94. Also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner, he founded Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi. This Royal Academy of Dramatics Art (RADA) pass-out staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

Some of the major plays directed by him include Tuglaq (Girish Karnad), Ashadh Ka Ek Din (Mohan Rakesh), Dharamvir Bharti's Andha Yug besides several Greek tragedies and Shakespeare's works.

Anupam Kher paid tribute via an Instagram video and wrote, "My Acting Guru... Ebrahim Alkazi Saab passed away today. The tallest man ever of our lives. He taught us not only about theatre, acting or dramas but also about life. He made us discover ourselves. He was our reference point to ultimate greatness. He will be MISSED. Om Shanti!! #Legend #Guru #Teacher #Mentor #Father".

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the photo of Alkazi on his Twitter page and wrote, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP".

Whereas Randeep Hooda tweeted, "The Guru of Gurus so many have learnt from and tried to emulate... Ebrahim Alkazi - the real father of Modern Indian Theatre... may the light you shone keep shining through countless others as it shines through now... Rest in Peace Sir. Condolences to the family."

Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan (2010), Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Shri (1966) honours, he was known to be a strict disciplinarian who provided a blueprint for theatre training during his years as the Director of NSD (1962-1977).

Associated with training some of the best-known talents in the country, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Uttara Baokar and Rohini Hattangadi, besides a host of major theatre directors in the country, Alkazi was married to Roshan Alkazi, who designed costumes for his plays.

His two children are also theatre artists. Amal Allana is a theatre director and former Chairperson of National School of Drama while Feisal Alkazi too is a theatre director.