Fan travels 900 kms to meet Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna, unfortunately gets sent back

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna is known as the national crush of India. She has a massive fan following across different states, one such fan decided to meet her and travelled 900 kms for it to her hometown district in Kodagu.

Akash Tripathi, who hails from Telangana is a die-hard fan of Mandanna. Wanting to see her, he used Google search to reach her and he took a train to Mysuru, then a cargo auto to Muggula near Virajpet in Kodagu, the home district of the actor.

Along his way, Tripathi asked fir directions of the actor's home which made people suspicious. The locals then informed the police, who later convinced Tripathi to end his quest and return to Telengana since Kodagu was under lockdown.

Also read Is Vijay Deverakonda engaged to Rashmika Mandanna? Viral video hints at it

Triapthi was also informed that Mandanna was away shooting in Mumbai and is currently not present in her hometown.

Mandanna will soon make her Bollywood debut with spy thriller 'Mission Majnu'. She recently moved into her apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday. "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.