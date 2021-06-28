Ed Sheeran to once again collaborate with BTS, singer reveals details

Ed Sheeran who earlier collaborated with hit K-Pop boyband BTS with the song 'Make It Right' for the album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' announced a new update. During an interaction with the radio show 'Most Requested Live', the singer-songwriter revealed that he is working with septet once again. While promoting his latest single 'Bad Habits', Ed shared that he is excited to collaborate with BTS.

He told, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well."

Meanwhile, Big Hit had told Newsen, "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song."

On being quizzed if Sheeran's song is a part of 'Butter' or a new album, they said, "We cannot confirm the details."

Ed recently said that his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father. "My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6 am, I'm getting up at 6 am and earlier than that," Sheeran said on 'New Music Daily', hosted by Zane Lowe.

"I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that'. I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff," he recalled.

"I just found when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point (her) waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be," he said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Sheeran also said he had "certain expectations" going into fatherhood after people told him it would be the "best thing" that has happened to him.

(Inputs from IANS)