India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Entertainment

Devi Sri Prasad opens up about life after National Award win, shares if he's feeling pressure for Pushpa 2 | Exclusive

Devi Sri Prasad revealed that he has watched a few scenes from Pushpa 2 The Rule, and his reaction will leave Allu Arjun fans excited.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Music director and composer Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, is among the highest-paid composers of the Indian film industry. After giving chartbuster songs and soundtracks to popular blockbusters, Devi won the Best Music Director National Award for his music in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa The Rise: Part One. 

Days after the iconic success DSP joins DNA for an exclusive interaction. Sharing his thoughts on receiving the national honour, Devi says, "The feeling is great. In the past, when my music from other movies became popular, people told me that I might get a National Award for this movie, or for that film. People predicted it before, but as an artist I never expected anything. So, with Pushpa, it has finally happened, and we (the team) are feeling blessed. When asked to whom does dedicates his National Award, DSP asserts, "I dedicate my National Award to my parents, my family, and some special people in my life who teach you a lot of things about life."

The songs of Pushpa became a rage nationwide. Across the languages, songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, Saami Saami, and Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda became popular. So, is DSP feeling pressure to compose music for Pushpa The Rule: Part Two? "I never feel any pressure. We should never feel pressure, or else we would fall under the burden of it. The day you feel pressure, you better don't work. I enjoy making music. Some people believe that when they get honoured, they should change the path of working. That's wrong. All these days, you have been responsible, you have worked with dedication. Even after getting awarded with such an honour, you're still the same. So it's better to surrender to your work." 

Devi agrees that fans will have huge expectations from Pushpa 2, he says, "The fans will have expectations of having a bigger song than Oo Antava, but the fact is when I was working on Arya, no one expected Aa Ante Amalapuram will become so popular. Similarly, in Arya 2, the producers wanted a bigger hit than Aa Ante Amalapuram. But I didn't take the pressure, and Allu Arjun supported me. Then I came up with Ringa Ringa, which became a bigger hit than Aa Ante Amalapuram. So we should not take the stress of expectations. If we are true to the purpose, things will fall into place."  

Devi shares an update on the music of Pushpa 2 and also shares his reaction after watching glimpses of the much-awaited sequel. "We all are putting heart and soul into Pushpa 2. The music is coming out great. One thing I can say is Sukumar (writer-director) sir has written a mindblowing script. It has taken the franchise to another level. I've seen a few scenes, and they're terrific. You can expect a phenomenon at the box office," Devi concluded.

