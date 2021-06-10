Danish Sait aka RCB's Mr Nags ties the knot with Anya Rangaswami, sister Kubbra Sait, Anushka Sharma congratulate couple

Comedian and actor Danish Sait has tied the knot with fiancée Anya Rangaswami in a private ceremony. The couple got engaged and registered for their wedding on Thursday in the presence of their near and dear ones. Danish shared a photo from their engagement ceremony followed by their wedding on his Instagram page. He wrote, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love."

For the uninitiated, Danish is a popular face of Royal Challengers Bangalore and has his podcast where he portrays the role of Mr Nags. Moreover, he is also the brother of 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait.

While congratulating the couple, Kubbra wrote, "The babies are married… Wish you both the best forever to come. #LotsOfLove #WeddingDay #Love #BrotherIsMarried."

Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Ganesan and others left sweet comments on Danish's wedding post.

One of Danish's friends and filmmaker Saad Khan told The Times of India, "And I’m so happy for Dan and Anya. I’ve known him for over nine years now and Anya for the last two years. They complete each other and are so fabulous together. This indeed is such a special occasion and they are so happy with each other. Of course, these are times of social distancing, but love will always keep us all close. I wish them many years of togetherness and wedded bliss."