'Dance Deewane 3': Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon swap moves, dance on each other's iconic hits

Raveen Tandon and Madhuri Dixit share screen space on ‘Dance Deewane 3’ as they groove on their hit songs ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ and ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’.

It isn’t normal to see two icons dancing on their evergreen hits. Colors TV on Saturday shared a clip of Madhuri Dixit and Raveen Tandon dancing from ‘Dance Deewane 3’.

It was one of the best taking down the memory lane moment. The two swapped songs and moves. Madhuri danced to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ whereas Raveena and Madhuri both grooved to ‘Ankhiyo se Goli Mare’

It is no secret that both Madhuri and Raveena have always mesmerised us with their movies and the essence they held then is still the same even after performing on these songs after years the two made jaws drop.

Madhuri aced subtle moves Raveena on the other hand showed her jolly and energetic side.

The actresses have never shared a frame in movies despite being cast in two movies together, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan (1998) and Gharwali Baharwali (1998). Both the movies featured Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance.

On the work front, both Raveena and Madhuri will soon be seen with their respective series on Netflix.

Raveena’s series is titled ‘Aranyak’ which is based on a supernatural crime thriller directed by Vinay Waikul and produced by Roy Kapur Films, the show-runner of the series will be Rohan Sippy of Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Her role is of a cop, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a town.

Madhuri’s series titled ‘Finding Anamika with Dharma Productions features her as a global superstar, wife and mother. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the series revolves around Madhuri”s character and what happens when she suddenly vanishes without leaving any evidence.