Cuteness overloaded! Yash and Radhika Pandit give a glimpse of their baby boy while posing for a family photo

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed a baby boy in November 2019. The handsome star announced the good news on his Instagram page by writing, "30/10/2019 - ತಾಯಿ ಮಗು ಕ್ಷೇಮವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಈ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ..ಅಭಿಮಾನದ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗೆ ಹೃದಯ ತುಂಬಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ. #NimmaYash #NimmaRP". While Radhika wrote, "Our family has been extended by two feet in blue Thank you all for your love and wishes! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP". The couple also has a daughter named Ayra whom they welcomed in 2018.

A while back, Radhika took to her Instagram page and shared a cute family photo. In the picture, Yash is seen holding Ayra in his arms while Radhika who held their son has shown a glimpse of the baby. The photo is indeed adorable and truly unmissable. Radhika captioned the photo stating, "Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction, when asked about being pregnant for the second time within a year of welcoming a girl, Radhika said, "We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is God's blessing. We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will next be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is likely to release in July 2020.