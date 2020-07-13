'Crash Landing on You' duo Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin react to dating rumours

South Korean television show Crash Landing on You has become an instant hit with the masses since the time it aired in 2019. The lead actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and their sizzling chemistry make the show more worth to watch. Many are even wishing to witness the second season of the show. Seeing their undeniable chemistry many even started speculating that they are dating in real life too.

In 2019, during a press conference, when Hyun and Son were asked about the same, the former stated, "As you can see, we laughed it off. It did not affect or inconvenience in choosing work. We worked together, and we were friends because of the work. As I said, I wanted to work together again, and I gladly chose the chance."

While Son said, "So am I. Hyun Bin told everything well. I also wanted to work with him in a good romantic drama or comedy. I don't know if the director was worried or not, I wasn't at all, and I just thought it would be nice to work with Hyun Bin."

When the director of Crash Landing On You, Lee Jung-hyo was quizzed about the same, he said, "I thought positively. I thought if they had a romantic rumour, they would be able to get along."

This led to leaving Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in splits. Interestingly, the duo has also worked in a film titled The Negotiation released in the year 2018, before Crash Landing On You.