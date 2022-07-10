BTS VLOG: V aka Kim Taehyung meets dentist, goes on a drive, gets confused about what to eat

Credit: BTS/YouTube

BTS members surprised ARMY when they announced that they will be sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans. V aka Kim Taehyung was the first member to shoot his entire day for his fans. His drive vlog was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube, on July 8.

52 minutes long DRIVE VLOG features V showing how he spends his normal day. It starts with V going on a drive with the BTS’ ‘BANGTAN BOMB’ videos and the ‘Run BTS’ series’ directors. However, Kim decided to meet the dentist after he recalled that he had accidentally chipped a tooth while having ice cream.

V was seen playing Golf, getting confused about what to eat, chilling by the lakeside, and more. His Vlog is being loved by the ARMY, no doubt why people love him so much. In the middle of the video, he was seen treating the directors with food and corn. He also revealed how much he loved going on a drive and talked about his album.

For the unversed, On Twitter, the official page of BTS announced that the members will now be sharing the moments of life with fans on Saturdays. J-hope will be showing Behind The Scenes from his album on July 16, Jimin will be showing his bracelet-making session on July 23. RM will be seen showing his love for museums and art galleries on July 30th. Jin’s Vlog will be about cooking on August 13, and Jungkook’s video will be about camping. Suga will be about woodcarving on August 20th.

The South Korean pop band BTS, comprising of RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Suga, has millions of fans around the world and one of them is Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who headlined the 2021 Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, portraying the lead actor.

In a video going viral on the internet, Simu is seen praising RM aka Kim Nam-Joon, also known as Rap Monster. Speaking with Jason Y. Lee at a conference, Simu said, "My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group. Like in The White House!", referring to the recent BTS meeting with USA President Joe Biden at the White House.