BTS’ V poses with Korean singer Minna Seo amid dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Minna Seo-BTS V

BTS V recently joined Korean singer Seo Minna for a performance of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s 1956 duet Cheek To Cheek. The two won millions of hearts with their performance and the video of the same went viral on social media.

On Friday, Seo Minna took to Instagram and dropped adorable photos with V aka Kim Tae-Hyung. In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “your voices sounded so gooood together, great job both of you.” The second one said, “minnaa ssi, please make more music with Taehyung in the future. your voice sounds angelic, we love it so much.” The third person commented, “ow our handsome taehyung and beautiful minna!! you have done a great job, congrats! thank you for wanting to collaborate with our v.. the song is very beautiful to hear, you were both absolutely amazing.”

Check out photos:

Earlier, sharing the performance video with V, Seo Minna wrote, “Such an honor to have performed with V of BTS. This was such an enjoyable experience. Thank you.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung often grabs attention for dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Earlier, one of the social media users claimed that they were spotted together on Jeju island, some pictures were also shared as proof. Entertainment companies HYBE and YG recently issued an official statement on the rumors. Later, V appeared as a special DJ for two days on Kim Eana’s ‘Starry Night’radio show where he talked about his Jeju island trip.

V cleared the air indirectly by saying that he went to Jeju island with his two male friends, not with any girl.