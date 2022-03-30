Headlines

BTS’ Suga and RM insulted at airport in South Korea, ARMY reacts

BTS' RM and Suga were insulted for not being so popular at the airport while they were leaving for Las Vegas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin recently left for Las Vegas. However, when they arrived at an airport in South Korea, a reporter insulted Suga and RM by asking the cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. He asked him to take pictures of V, Jimin, and Jin.

As soon as this video went viral, the ARMY started reacting to it. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment. BTS ARMY criticised the reporter for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular.

One of the social media users tweeted, “A video of a reporter disrespecting 2 BTS members at Incheon Airport is ... like how dare these mofks do this to our RM and Suga #RESPECT_ALL_BTS_Members. such shame this is happening in their own country!”

A YouTube channel K StarTalk has uploaded the video of the same. Suga and RM’s fans took to comment box and started expressing their feelings. One of them wrote, “Who gave them the right to discriminate.” Another mentioned, “Why are they doing like that...!!?? Disrespectful to BTS Much hurting Support all seven members otherwise no need to stand for them BTS are always best Army forever.” Also Read: BTS boys V, Jungkook, RM, Jin say 'Indian ARMY aap humaare dil me rehte hai'- WATCH

Watch Video:

The third social media user commented, “Give some lesson to this people they don’t even thought whose they’re talking and disrespecting, Bangtan Boys don’t deserve this.. even if you’re not popular you deserve to respect as a human being..but you have a guts to disrespect BTS..give lesson to this disrespectful people so that others will not do it.”

Another said, “So rude.. all members should be loved. Without these 2 there would be no songs OR group. Everyone should be treated with respect. Without RM there would never have been a group.. They are all poplar to us..”

One BTS fan commented, “What ! With out RM and Suga BTS would not be BTS. Darn! Reporters ! No let's forget the darn Reporters. RM and Suga will never be out of the picture. ARMY LOVES ALL 7 MEMBERS !”
 

